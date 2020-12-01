“Zidane has to go” – These Real Madrid fans react as loss to Shakhtar means Champions League qualification is in serious danger

It looked like Real Madrid’s victory over Inter Milan would be enough to put their Champions League campaign back on track, but nobody should be surprised that they lost to Shakhtar Donetsk tonight.

They’ve been incredibly inconsistent for well over a year now and the attention has been taken away by Barcelona’s mass incompetence, but Real look like they can drop points at any moment and it’s going to cost them eventually.

They already find themselves adrift in La Liga after another poor start, while Champions League qualification isn’t in their own hands anymore after the loss tonight.

It’s still possible that they could top the group if Inter Milan do them a favour and takes points from Shakhtar and Monchengladbach in their next two fixtures, but history suggests that it’s not inevitable.

Zinedine Zidane has been a great manager for the club but his major flaw is that he wants to rely on the same veteran players every time. Their bodies are starting to break down due to age, while he hasn’t demonstrated an ability to move on and develop the emerging younger players.

It appears the loss tonight was the last straw for many of the club’s fans, as the calls for Zidane to go are getting louder and louder:

Unacceptable performance. Zidane has to go. — . (@Zmk44) December 1, 2020

zidane has to go surely they look all over the shop — ? (@yehnahye) December 1, 2020

Say it as it is man Zidane has to go — fedeicon (@fedeicon) December 1, 2020

This Zidane and Real madrid romance is no longer working. Its time, he has to go. #ShakhtarRealMadrid #UCL — Superb Tonye (@Stcrownwell) December 1, 2020

Zidane ain’t a fraud but he’s been hung out to dry. Has to go now for me — Harish (@chintubro) December 1, 2020

Zidane should go, please. His favouritism for certain players is his biggest problem. Benzema has not played any minute of football for close to one month and he started him immediately. We won against Inter Milan without him and played exceptionally well. — Lotanna (@LotannaDinho) December 1, 2020

It does feel like Real have reached that natural point where a new manager needs to come in and give them some new life, while there are some big-name managers like Pochettino and Allegri out there so they may not even have to wait until the end of the season.