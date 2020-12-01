Zinedine Zidane has issued a strong message after Real Madrid were defeated 2-0 by Shakhtar Donetsk this evening, throwing their hopes of advancing past the Champions League’s group stages into danger.

Shakhtar exploited Los Blancos’ defensive frailties for the second time this season, after the 3-2 win in the first meeting, as substitute Dentinho pounced on a Raphael Varane error to open the scoring.

Varane also looked unflattering as Manor Solomon killed Madrid’s chances in the 81st minute with a wonderful solo goal, with the ace also proving to be unstoppable to Lucas Vazquez.

Zidane insisted that he will not ‘resign’ in the post-match press conference though, despite tonight’s woes leaving them third in the Champions League’s tight Group B as it stands.

Zidane in press conference: "I will not resign". My take on the defeat below https://t.co/YCPA5nbfIJ — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 1, 2020

Zidane motivated the side to the La Liga title last season, capitalising on the blunders of heated rivals Barcelona after the restart to snatch the trophy.

With five defeats from 15 matches already, the pressure is mounting on Zidane, the side are at risk of losing serious ground in the La Liga title race as well as being knocked out of the Champions League.

This is Zidane’s second spell as Los Blancos boss, he famously left after leading them to three consecutive triumphs in Europe’s elite club competition, before returning less than a year later.