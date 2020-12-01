Zinedine Zidane could be sacked by Real Madrid tonight as Florentino Perez assesses his options

Obviously a manager does deserve some credit for work they’ve done in the past, but it’s hard to make a case for Zinedine Zidane staying at Real Madrid based on his current record.

He appears to be incapable of developing young players so he’s forced to rely on his veterans, they could go at least nine points adrift in the La Liga title race if Atleti win their game in hand and Champions League elimination looks like a genuine possibility.

There are further problems when the team is just so maddeningly inconsistent, so they look completely capable of dropping points no matter who they play.

They’ve lost to Alaves and Shakhtar Donetsk in the last few days, so it’s being reported that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is fully considering his options tonight:

#ÚltimaHora? Florentino Pérez medita destituir a Zidane en las próximas horas tras la dura derrota ante el Shakhtar https://t.co/euEAVrUkTp — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) December 1, 2020

It’s even suggested that Zidane could be sacked tonight if Perez decides that’s the best option for the team, while it’s confirmed that Zidane has no intentions of resigning.

It’s believed that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino would be the chosen one to take over if Zidane is sacked, so this could be an interesting few hours for the future of the club.