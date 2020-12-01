Menu

Zinedine Zidane could be sacked by Real Madrid tonight as Florentino Perez assesses his options

Real Madrid CF
Obviously a manager does deserve some credit for work they’ve done in the past, but it’s hard to make a case for Zinedine Zidane staying at Real Madrid based on his current record.

He appears to be incapable of developing young players so he’s forced to rely on his veterans, they could go at least nine points adrift in the La Liga title race if Atleti win their game in hand and Champions League elimination looks like a genuine possibility.

There are further problems when the team is just so maddeningly inconsistent, so they look completely capable of dropping points no matter who they play.

They’ve lost to Alaves and Shakhtar Donetsk in the last few days, so it’s being reported that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is fully considering his options tonight:

It’s even suggested that Zidane could be sacked tonight if Perez decides that’s the best option for the team, while it’s confirmed that Zidane has no intentions of resigning.

It’s believed that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino would be the chosen one to take over if Zidane is sacked, so this could be an interesting few hours for the future of the club.

3 Comments

  1. Adeyemi Ayobami says:
    December 1, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Leave alone

  2. Aminu musa says:
    December 1, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    I hope florantina ferez, sack this stupid person,l mean zinadine zidane

  3. Andanje Musambai says:
    December 1, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    DO NOT SACK ZINEDINE ZIDANE.
    IT IS JUST A PHASE THE CLUB IS GOING THROUGH. GIVE HI HIM MORE TIME.

