“Are you kidding?” These Man United fans can’t believe star is dropped from the starting XI vs PSG after Southampton heroics

Man United were handed a particularly tough group with the inclusion of PSG and RB Leipzig, but it looked like they were well on their way to qualification after winning their opening two games.

It meant taking six points from Basaksehir would all but confirm qualification after four games, but that loss in Turkey could still come back to bite them.

A loss tonight will result in a three way tie for first place with only a trip to Leipzig to go, while you can never trust this United team to get a result so they need to avoid that situation.

A win tonight would confirm qualification and their 5-0 win over Leipzig would pretty much ensure they finish in top spot and take the seeded draw in the next round, so here’s how they line up this evening:

The big takeaway from that line-up is the absence of Donny van de Beek who continues to struggle to hold down a regular starting spot, while plenty of fans are annoyed at the decision to leave him out.

Why on earth would you bench Donny after how he played against Southampton? — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) December 2, 2020

How is van de beek not in the starting 11 — Matthew ? (@matthewxsutton) December 2, 2020

kidding? ARE YOU KIDDING? Greenwood and van de beek bench, pls dont do that — Bruno.redevils (@Bruno82892435) December 2, 2020

Think his playing McTominay at cent back and but not happy about no starting van de beek hope come on in the second half — danishx21 (@danishx21) December 2, 2020

Why is Van de Beek benched again? https://t.co/7vJtMKCUFl — Veks Carter (@Veks29) December 2, 2020

Van de beek dropped pic.twitter.com/t5Hu21hwkQ — Nathanael (@Nathanael8420) December 2, 2020

It should be noted that the Dutchman took to social media to show off a nasty swollen ankle after the Southampton victory so he might still be struggling, but if he’s fit enough for the bench then he should be fine to start.

It looks like Solskjaer has opted for a more defensive approach due to the attacking strength of PSG, so it will be interesting to see if that decision pays off.