Arsenal set to propose risky swap deal transfer for 23-year-old attacker

Arsenal FC
Arsenal are reportedly set to propose a potentially risky swap deal to Barcelona involving Nicolas Pepe.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners are interested in exchanging flop signing Pepe with Barca misfit Ousmane Dembele and are planning an offer, in a move that, despite having some logic to it, could backfire for everyone involved.

As much as Arsenal fans will be disappointed with how Pepe has performed in his time at the Emirates Stadium, manager Mikel Arteta would surely do well to stick with him and show a little more patience to the player, who clearly has superb natural talent.

And in truth, Dembele wouldn’t necessarily be the upgrade Arsenal are looking for in that area of the pitch, with the France international struggling for both fitness and form in over three years at the Nou Camp now.

It seems clear Arsenal need to change something in their attack, but Pepe may well go on to improve at a team like Barcelona, whereas Dembele perhaps already looks like he’s got little chance of fulfilling the potential he showed earlier in his career.

That said, he’s also two years younger than Pepe so might have more time to turn things around for himself.

AFC should surely think twice about this one, but with the Daily Star also recently linking Pepe with an exit from the north London club, it’s certainly not looking good for the Ivory Coast international right now.

