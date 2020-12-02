Former Arsenal star “cannot believe” the situation they’ve found themselves in with “very talented” youngster

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell admits he’s surprised that the club have got themselves into such a worrying situation over exciting youngster Folarin Balogun.

The 19-year-old recently scored his first Arsenal goal and looks an exciting prospect, but Campbell says he is hugely concerned that he’s now in the final year of his contract.

This could see Arsenal lose the teenager on a free, in what could end up being a huge blow for the Gunners if he ends up fulfilling his enormous potential elsewhere.

It’s clear Campbell rates him highly as he told Football Insider just how important he thinks it is for the north Londoners to tie him down to a new deal.

“It is very important if the club want to keep him but do the club want to keep him? If so you have to do the business and tie him down,” he said.

“I cannot believe that he has even got to the final year of his contract. It is a bad position for the club to be in because other clubs will be coveting the young man.

“He is a very talented young man. If Arsenal are serious they will tie him down to a new deal.”

Arsenal have long been known for promoting young players and giving them a chance to shine, with their academy producing some exciting talents in recent times.

Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are among the most successful in terms of making the step up to the first-team, and Balogun looks like he could have similar potential.