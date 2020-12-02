Former Tottenham, Leeds and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has named Thomas Partey as the one player that Mikel Arteta needs to build his Arsenal team around.

The Ghana international has looked a fine signing for the Gunners this season, having joined in a keenly-anticipated late move from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Despite some fitness niggles that have held him back so far, Partey has put in some strong performances, particularly when he dominated the midfield for Arsenal in their 1-0 win away to Manchester United last month.

Robinson believes Partey is the player Arteta needs to build around now, and it certainly seems like he has it in him to be a Patrick Vieira-like figure for the north Londoners in the middle of the park.

Robinson, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Tottenham v Arsenal, said: “Thomas Partey has been a fantastic signing.

“He’s missed a couple of games now but when he gets fit again they should build that team around him.”

Arteta has endured a difficult start to this season, but Robinson says he rates him highly as a coach and that a lot has gone against him so far, so it’s too early to be talking about making a change in that department.

He added: “A few things have gone against Arteta so far. You can see what’s going on from the outside looking in, but I think anyone questioning his job security at the moment is being very, very unfair.”