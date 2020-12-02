Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in sealing the transfer of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio as his future looks in major doubt.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid could be prepared to let the struggling Spain international leave after his dip in form, with both Liverpool and Arsenal seemingly prepared to pay around £54million to snap him up.

Asensio was once regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, but injuries have hampered his progress in recent times and it may now be that he’ll never quite live up to his enormous potential.

Still, it’s also unsurprising that big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal might be willing to gamble on him, as he could be a huge asset for them if he could get back to his best.

The 24-year-old still has time to turn things around and get his career back on track, and he could be particularly useful to Arsenal right now.

The Gunners are lacking spark in attack after deciding to leave Mesut Ozil out of their squad this season, and Asensio could in theory be an upgrade on flop wide-forwards like Willian and Nicolas Pepe as well.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might benefit from more depth up front, especially with Roberto Firmino struggling for goals this season, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane might need more opportunities to rest after playing so many games at such a high level in recent years.