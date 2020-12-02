Cesc Fabregas sends classy tribute to former Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud after four goal haul against Sevilla

It’s amazing to think that Olivier Giroud has always been written off as a true number one striker ever since he came to England from Montpellier, but he keeps proving himself season after season.

It’s still not clear if he’ll stay at Chelsea after January due to a lack of playing time in the Premier League, but his Champions League performances have shown why he should have a regular spot in this team.

He’s reliable and does an incredible job of bringing other players into the game, while he’s also a prolific goal scorer as he proved by netting all four of Chelsea’s goals against Sevilla tonight.

The respect shown by his teammates has also ways shown how highly regarded he is, while his former Chelsea colleague Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter this evening to show his appreciation for the Chelsea striker:

@_OlivierGiroud_ what a real pro you are mate. All young players should have you as a rol model. Well done once again. And people still wonder why you always end up playing!! Hard work, passion, dedication and real character to always turn things around. ?? — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 2, 2020

Giroud should be a key part of the France team in the upcoming Euros but he needs to be playing regular football to cement that spot in the squad, so hopefully Chelsea either play him more often or let him leave to ensure he doesn’t miss out.