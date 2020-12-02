DOUBLE raid: Chelsea braced for mega bid from Champions League giants

Chelsea are reportedly braced for a huge double raid by Juventus, who are tracking Blues duo Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri.

The west London giants could do well to offload the pair to Juve, with neither Giroud nor Emerson looking like being first-team regulars at Stamford Bridge any time soon.

Giroud has served Chelsea well as a reliable squad player since his surprise move from Arsenal in January 2018, but it makes sense that he could now be heading out for a new challenge.

The France international could be well suited to Italian football, where the slower pace of the game often means players can enjoy extended careers at the top level.

Emerson, meanwhile, has rarely done enough to impress sufficiently and get into the CFC first XI, so a return to Serie A makes sense for the former Roma man.

The Italy international could be another useful addition to Juventus’ squad, with new manager Andrea Pirlo perhaps unsurprisingly keen to put his own stamp on this squad after inheriting a slightly dysfunctional squad from Maurizio Sarri.

Despite winning the title last season, Sarri’s Juventus were not as convincing as previous sides and they underachieved in the Champions League once again.