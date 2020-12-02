Talks this week: Chelsea star close to making key transfer decision

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly set for talks over his future at the club this week after a lack of regular playing time.

The exciting young England international looks too promising a talent not to be getting regular minutes on the pitch in the Premier League, but was notably left out of Frank Lampard’s squad to take on Tottenham at the weekend.

This will no doubt have been a huge blow to Hudson-Odoi, and Eurosport claim his representatives could now seek assurances over his future in talks this week.

The report adds that Hudson-Odoi’s camp could then come to a decision over whether to go out on loan, but some Chelsea fans may well fear this spells the end for him at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old was linked with Bayern Munich by Goal during the summer, so it’s clear he could get opportunities at other big clubs.

It may be that Hudson-Odoi will initially go out on loan, but Chelsea surely run a big risk of losing him permanently if they cannot give him sufficient assurances over his future in their first-team.