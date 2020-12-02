Former Man United ace has one concern over potential transfer swoop for “fantastic player”

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick is unsure his old club need to be in the running for the transfer of Inter Milan misfit Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is having a difficult time at Inter despite previously shining in his time in the Premier League with Tottenham, and it could now be that he’ll be making a speedy exit from the San Siro.

Eriksen seems likely to be available in January and this has led to talk of interest from both Arsenal and Man Utd, according to recent reports from Calciomercato and Corriere dello Sport, as rounded up and translated by Football Italia.

United do seem like they could benefit from a talent like Eriksen in their side after an inconsistent start to the season, with the 28-year-old versatile enough to perhaps give the team a lift in a number of roles.

Chadwick, however, admits he’s not sure Eriksen would definitely get into the team at this moment in time, despite clearly being a superb player on his day.

“He’s certainly a fantastic player and has been a huge success in the Premier League before,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“A big concern if United sign him is where does he fit? Van de Beek’s only just getting into the team. Bruno Fernandes is another similar player, but he’s going to start every game when he’s fit because of what he’s done.

“I think there are other positions that need strengthening a bit more than that creative midfield player that Eriksen is.”

It certainly seems true that Eriksen would struggle to get into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead of the likes of Fernandes or Van de Beek, but it’s not often players of this calibre are so readily available, so MUFC might do well to pounce and try to fit him in in a wide role if possible.