It wasn’t only the tie of the FA Cup 3rd Round 2020/21, but it could be argued the best FA Cup tie ever drawn.

Marine, who play down in the eighth tier of English football, against the current Premier League leaders, Tottenham Hotspur.

There’s never been an FA Cup tie played where the two opponents are so far apart in the league pyramid.

A true David and Goliath match-up which is almost certain to have the neutrals tuning in, in the hope of the biggest-ever upset in the competitions over 120-year history.

Part of the romance of the FA Cup, which is slowly but surely dying a death, is for the minnows to play at home, and under normal circumstances this is exactly what would happen.

However, as the Daily Mail report, Marine may not be able to satisfy the authorities that they can adhere to the coronavirus protocols that will be in place for the match.

This could therefore see a switch to nearby Anfield, home of Premier League champions, Liverpool.

With Everton playing at home that day, the only other alternative stadium would be Tranmere’s.

Moving the tie to Anfield would certainly give Jose Mourinho’s side more of an advantage than they already have, given it’s a ground they know well.

Should Marine satisfy the requirements, however, then the Portuguese and his troops will need to brave the crowd at the 3,185 capacity Rossett Park ground.