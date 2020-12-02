Bayern Munich contract rebel’s agent hoping to strike January agreement with Chelsea

The latest edition of Fabrizio Romano’s ‘Here We Go Podcast‘ featured Bild reporter Christian Falk – and there’s some interesting nuggets of information for Chelsea fans.

Christian Falk tends to be one of the most reputable journalists in the game when it comes to all things Bayern Munich. You get the feeling that Bild, being the number one news outlet in the German game, get briefed directly by the Bavarian giants.

That’s why his comments on Fabrizio Romano’s ‘Here We Go Podcast’ will provide plenty of excitement for Chelsea fans. He’s fuelled speculation linking Bayern Munich contract rebel David Alaba with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on the ‘Here We Go Podcast’, Falk claimed that Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is looking forward to holding discussions with the Blues when January comes around, with his intention to strike an agreement with them to sign Alaba from Bayern.

Zahavi has a vast history of dealings with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. His involvement is certainly good news from a Chelsea perspective. We will have to wait and see if a switch to West London is what Alaba envisaged as his next step post-Bayern.