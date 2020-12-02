England international remains top of Chelsea’s transfer wish-list despite £80M asking price

During Matt Law’s Chelsea briefing for the Telegraph, he gave an update on the club’s interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

While the Blues were successful in bringing in the vast majority of their top summer targets, a natural holding midfielder, something they lack in the squad at current, was not recruited.

As per the Telegraph, West Ham United and England’s Declan Rice was of interest to Chelsea, but his £80M price tag meant that the deal was not viable for the West London giants.

Despite that, or at least so Matt Law writes for Telegraph, Rice is still top of Lampard’s transfer wish-list. Chelsea’s all-time top goal-scorer appears intent on recruiting the former Blues academy player.

Rice’s stock is on the rise after his inclusion in the England squad, so it’s difficult to see West Ham budging on the reported £80M asking price. It’s equally difficult seeing Chelsea paying that.

While Lampard may well desire Rice’s acquisition, it doesn’t look plausible, at least not at current. For now, Chelsea ought to consider cheaper alternatives.