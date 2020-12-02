Menu

England international remains top of Chelsea’s transfer wish-list despite £80M asking price

Chelsea FC
Posted by

During Matt Law’s Chelsea briefing for the Telegraph, he gave an update on the club’s interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. 

While the Blues were successful in bringing in the vast majority of their top summer targets, a natural holding midfielder, something they lack in the squad at current, was not recruited.

As per the Telegraph, West Ham United and England’s Declan Rice was of interest to Chelsea, but his £80M price tag meant that the deal was not viable for the West London giants.

MORE: Talks this week: Chelsea star close to making key transfer decision

Despite that, or at least so Matt Law writes for Telegraph, Rice is still top of Lampard’s transfer wish-list. Chelsea’s all-time top goal-scorer appears intent on recruiting the former Blues academy player.

More Stories / Latest News
Excellent news for Liverpool and Everton as City Council to approve return of fans to Anfield and Goodison Park
Premier League beckons for promising Argentine teen with £17M transfer on verge of completion
What it would take for Real Madrid to sack Zinedine Zidane this weekend

Rice’s stock is on the rise after his inclusion in the England squad, so it’s difficult to see West Ham budging on the reported £80M asking price. It’s equally difficult seeing Chelsea paying that.

While Lampard may well desire Rice’s acquisition, it doesn’t look plausible, at least not at current. For now, Chelsea ought to consider cheaper alternatives.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.