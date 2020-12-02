Eight Liverpool players in the UEFA Team of the Year shortlist

It’s the time of year again when football fans get to vote for who they believe should make up UEFA’s Team of the Year.

These types of lists are almost always subjective and spark continued debate as to the relative merits, or otherwise, of those that make it into the final XI.

Liverpool have eight players in the final 50 which is populated as you might expect. The only real surprise in this year’s edition is that Barcelona only have one nominee in Lionel Messi.

Supporters are able to vote for their favourite players here with the full list of nominees as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Keylor Navas, Jan Oblak, Anthony Lopes, Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Virgil van Dijk, Angelino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dayot Upamecano, Sergio Ramos, Andrew Robertson, Presnel Kimpembe, Joshua Kimmich, Hans Hateboer, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Juan Bernat, David Alaba

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Kevin De Bruyne, Houssem Aouar, Ever Banega, Bruno Fernandes, Nico Barella, Kingsley Coman, Papu Gomez, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Jordan Henderson, Josip Ilicic, Marquinhos, Thomas Muller, Marcel Sabitzer

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sadio Mane, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Joao Felix, Serge Gnabry, Ciro Immobile, Robert Lewandowski