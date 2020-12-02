Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has torn his hamstring, the club have confirmed today via Twitter.

Haaland, who was the talk of the town at RB Salzburg after netting 28 goals in 22 games in the first-half of the 2019/20 campaign, signed for Dortmund in the winter of this year.

He wasted no time showing the Bundesliga what he’s capable of, scoring 16 in 18 in all competitions, while following that up with 17 in 14 so far this campaign. Absolutely ridiculous numbers.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, who is probably the most coveted player on the planet at present, his good run of form for Dortmund has been derailed by a torn hamstring, they confirmed on Twitter.

Haaland will seemingly be unavailable for Dortmund’s final two Champions League fixtures against Lazio and Zenit. They will be hoping that he’s not ruled out of action far beyond that.

Though still so young, Haaland has been Dortmund’s talisman since signing for the club. They rely on his output so much – which is why he will be missed in equal amounts while out injured.