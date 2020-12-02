‘F*** the haters’ – Neco Williams likes tweet following solid display 9 weeks after vile abuse from some Liverpool fans saw Wales talent black out social media

It was wonderful to see how Tuesday night turned out for Neco Williams, with the ace’s brilliant display for Liverpool against Ajax steering him clear of harsh abuse.

Williams is currently being involved more due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury, which has left the Wales international as utility man James Milner as the side’s only right-back options.

19-year-old Williams produced a brilliant assist via a dangerous cross from his weaker left-foot before Curtis Jones’ decisive goal, this also marked a bit of club history for the Merseyside outfit.

Williams has taken to Twitter to like an ‘appreciation’ post from @LFC_Tonks which carries the caption ‘f**k the haters’ – a fitting message for Williams given the season he’s endured to date.

The full-back conceded the penalty that Neal Maupay missed for Brighton in a lucky escape, whilst Williams blacked out his social media after facing vile abuse from some of Liverpool’s fans after a 7-2 win in the Carabao Cup against Lincoln at the end of September.

It’s nice to the promising full-back turning in a solid display after all the abuse he’s had to deal with so far this season, much of which has been unwarranted.

Williams is not Trent Alexander-Arnold – no one is – that’s what makes him so special, Neco shouldn’t have to face harsh criticism as a result of the high standards that Trent has left fans used to.