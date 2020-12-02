Arsenal are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester City defender John Stones as his future at the Etihad Stadium remains in some doubt.

The Gunners have been linked with Stones before, with the Sun among the outlets to report on their interest in him in recent times, with Eurosport now claiming they’re still keen to speak to the player if he’s made available.

Eurosport mention that Stones has plenty of other suitors, though the report doesn’t name any specific names, but CaughtOffside learned that he was offered to Chelsea during the summer.

It remains to be seen if the Blues also come back in for Stones, but he could be a very useful signing for Arsenal if he moves any time soon.

The north London giants have had a poor start to the season and Stones could surely be a significant upgrade on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz at the back.

The England international hasn’t been at his best in recent times and has subsequently fallen out of favour at City, but he remains a fine player who’s had a solid career in the Premier League.

Stones would surely be able to play more regularly at the Emirates Stadium, where he could also do well to be reunited with former City coach Mikel Arteta.