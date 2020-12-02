Liverpool duo combine to set new Champions League record to show the future is bright at Anfield

Liverpool youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams combined for the Reds’ winning goal against Ajax in the Champions League last night.

And in doing so, the pair made history for Liverpool, who had never before scored a goal in this competition that was both finished and assisted by a teenager.

Jones, 19, got on the end of the cross from Williams, also 19, to hand Liverpool the 1-0 win over Ajax, in what looks to be a special moment for the Merseyside giants as it shows just how bright the future is at Anfield…

1 – Neco Williams' assist for Curtis Jones' goal was the first time two teenagers have combined for a goal in the Champions League for Liverpool. Development. pic.twitter.com/31xsMoQTiN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2020

Liverpool have had so many problems with injuries this season, and this has led to them relying on their young players perhaps more than they would have expected.

Still, the likes of Jones and Williams have not let the club down, as they follow in the footsteps of fellow former academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has become a hugely important member of LFC’s first-team.

This is a hugely impressive record for these two youngsters to have set, and everyone at Liverpool will surely be very proud of this special moment.