Liverpool have made the signing of the season in Diogo Jota, according to former Reds star Michael Owen.

The Portugal international has been in superb form for Liverpool since his fairly low-key move from Wolves in the summer, which now looks like an absolute masterstroke by the Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp could’ve been forgiven for sticking with his front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino after they’ve served him so well in recent times, but Jota has done brilliantly to add something different to the attack.

Former LFC left-back Paul Konchesky has previously told CaughtOffside that he thinks Jota could be good enough to push Firmino out of the team after being hugely impressed by his start to life at Anfield.

Now Owen has named Jota as his best signing of the season so far, which is high praise indeed after so many of the big six brought in so many big names.

“No one could’ve predicted that he would hit the ground running like he has,” Owen told BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“You’d have to say he’s the best signing of the season so far in the Premier League.

“He’s surprised me with his pace, I must admit. I think he’s far quicker than I gave him credit for. Against Atalanta he was electric.

“He just shows composure, a lot of people panic, they just get a shot off as soon as they get any form of space.

“I just think he’s scored headers, right foot, left foot, he’s scored everything so far and he’s looked the real deal in terms of linking play.”