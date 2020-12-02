Premier League beckons for promising Argentine teen with £17M transfer on verge of completion

Manchester City are ‘close’ to signing Dario Sarmiento from Argentine side Estudiantes, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has reported today.

City have had great success with their recruitment of Argentines in the past. Sergio Aguero and Pablo Zabaleta are arguably the club’s best ever players in their respective positions.

Whether that’s something that has been at the forefront of City’s mind during negotiations with Estudiantes is something only they would know, but another future start of La Albiceleste appears to be headed to the Etihad.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to reveal that City are closing in on striking a deal with Estudiantes for the acquisition of Dario Sarmiento, a promising 17-year-old winger.

The deal, as per Romano, is worth an initial €9M, while the ultimate cost with add-ons included could reach €19M, which works out roughly around £17M.

It’s a low-risk, potentially high reward move from City, who aren’t shy of splashing the cash in the transfer market. Whether he will be a future first-teamer, or will find himself exposed competing at this level, remains to be seen.