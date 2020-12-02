Manchester City are closing in on striking an agreement with Kevin De Bruyne over an extension to his contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

De Bruyne has been one of the best players in the Premier League since moving to the Etihad. The Belgian has shown Chelsea, and particularly Jose Mourinho, what a terrible decision it was for them to allow him to leave the club.

The midfielder has been influential in Pep Guardiola’s success in Manchester, and with the Spaniard seemingly staying long-term, it looks as though City could be about to get a commitment from De Bruyne to do the same.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there has been movement in talks between De Bruyne’s camp and City, leaving the situation looking as though it will end with an extension being signed – which is great news for City.

The club’s investment in the transfer market will likely roll on for years to come, but they need not think about replacing De Bruyne any time soon. Is there a player in the world better than doing what he does?