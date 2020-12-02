Menu

“Just leave!” – Manchester United star and his agent slammed as “huge problem” by former Red Devils star

Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been told in no uncertain terms to “just leave” the club after a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils ace Andrei Kanchelskis is clearly not a fan of Pogba or his agent Mino Raiola as he delivered a damning assessment of them in an interview.

Pogba has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and former club Juventus, and it seems Kanchelskis just wants to see him leave now.

“Pogba is always talking about leaving Manchester United, so for me it would be better if you just left. If you’re saying every time ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like, I want to leave’ then just leave. Go. Leave. No problem,” Kanchelskis said.

“Of course [Mino] Raiola is a huge problem, he’s always saying that Pogba is not happy at Manchester United.

pogba mufc afc

Paul Pogba has received more heavy criticism for his poor form for Manchester United

“If you want to come and play for Manchester United, you need to open your heart, play 100%. It’s a shame as Pogba is a great player.”

It remains to be seen if Pogba will end up leaving Man Utd any time soon, but it seems inevitable that more speculation is just around the corner.

