Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has heaped huge praise onto in-form star Bruno Fernandes, comparing him to Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

The Portugal international has made a superb start to life at Old Trafford since his move from Sporting Lisbon last January, making a bigger impact than anyone could possibly have imagined.

Despite being at a new club and playing in a new league for the first time, Fernandes has quickly established himself as one of United’s most important players, and one of the finest attacking midfielders in world football.

Chadwick has been suitably impressed by Fernandes, and spoke to CaughtOffside about the 26-year-old’s tremendous impact, and responded to questions about an old report from the Daily Mail before he joined the club.

The Mail claimed some United scouts were concerned about how much Fernandes gave the ball away, and with hindsight it’s a bit alarming to think MUFC might not have signed him because of that.

“I think it’s a bit unfair to criticise the much-maligned recruitment department on Fernandes,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “They obviously got him in at the right time because the success he’s had has been incredible really and you do wonder where United would be without him.

“He’s the most important player in the team. He does give the ball away at times but the reason he does that is because he’s always looking to penetrate, always looking to make things happen.

“He’s like Kevin De Bruyne in that he tries to make killer passes. They don’t always come off, but the success he’s had is because he carries on trying to make something happen and in the end it gets the team results.

“He could go on to become one of those players we think about like (Eric) Cantona, the likes of which are remembered forever. I can’t remember the last time a player has had the effect he has in terms of goals and assists and helping get points on the board.”

United fans will certainly be relieved that someone overruled those scouts and got Fernandes to Old Trafford last winter!