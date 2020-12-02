Photo: Liverpool star’s simple and classy tribute to Papa Bouba Diop

Sometimes less is more.

When Sadio Mane left the pitch after Liverpool had won their Champions League match against Ajax on Tuesday night, he removed his shirt to reveal Papa Bouba Diop’s name.

It was a subtle and simple tribute to the giant of Senegalese football whose untimely death at the age of 42 on Sunday has seen an outpouring of grief from the wider football community.

A classy gesture from the 2019 African Footballer of the Year.