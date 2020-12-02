Menu

Serbia make a BOLD pitch to former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as they look for a lift after EURO 2021 failure

You’ll find plenty of excitement within a country when they manage to win a World Cup at youth level, so there is some expectation in Serbia that they could make a serious dent on a major tournament.

They won the U20 World Cup in 2015 with a team packed with highly promising talents, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the only one who’s become a top level star since then.

They still have a great squad with some supremely talented players so they should be looking to qualify for major tournaments at least, but they failed to make EURO 2021 after losing their play-off final to Scotland.

That came as a major blow to the country and it means the manager’s job could be up for grabs. It appears that Ljubisa Tumbakovic is still in his role just now, but there are some serious doubts over his ability at this level.

His main credential seems to be the fact that he refused to attend the game against Kosovo when he was the manager of Montenegro, so it would make sense to get a better manager on board.

Arsene Wenger hasn’t managed a team since he departed Arsenal in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped Serbia making a bold approach for his services:

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like he’s overly keen on taking the job so they may need to lower their standards as the hunt continues.

 

