Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer concedes he may have made mistake during Man United’s defeat to PSG

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly admitted that his actions may have cost his side dearly this evening.

It’s not uncommon for managers to put the blame on themselves, while taking the spotlight off of their players, but Solskjaer has had the spotlight on him enough this season, unwillingly. You’d think it unwise to put himself under any more scrutiny.

However, with Fred lucky to be on the pitch after a first-half headbutt, and the midfielder threatening to boil over at several points prior to his eventual red card, you think it unwise that Solskjaer decided to leave him on the field , where his lack of a cool head eventually cost his side.

Solskjaer, though tentative, appears to agree with that notion, at least somewhat. Speaking to Des Kelly after the game, the United boss suggested that he may have made an error in judgement in allowing Fred to continue while on a yellow and losing his cool.

“Maybe I should have taken Fred off, but he’s been playing really well.” “The second one isn’t a yellow card, Ander Herrera knows that as well. Ander knows.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his view on the major talking point as Man Utd fall at home to PSG. ? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/jKiaS8xCUA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2020

What he can’t do, though, is complain about the second yellow card.

No, it probably wasn’t warranted, but Fred should have been sent off in the first-half, and you think that the referee may have used this as an opportunity to atone for his earlier error. Rightly or wrongly, Fred didn’t deserve to be on the pitch regardless.