It’s been nine long months already, but this weekend football fans will be allowed back inside stadiums, albeit in carefully controlled numbers and socially distance.

The first step back to some sort of normality will surely be welcomed by everyone. Players, clubs, boards, the authorities and of course the supporters themselves.

However, the quicker that the number of fans allowed in the ground is allowed to rise, the better for all concerned.

There may well be light at the end of the tunnel a lot quicker than expected too.

According to The Sun, who quote a Government source, the plan is for supporters to be allowed back in greater numbers as soon as the initial vaccination phase has concluded, for the elderly and vulnerable, and as long as hospital admissions and deaths have fallen.

“It [football] would hope to have a few more fans back in stadiums in the new year, so that people see fans back in the stands and that it is safe,” the source is quoted as saying.

More Stories / Latest News Perr Schuurs responds to Liverpool transfer rumours following Champions League clash Opinion: All good things come to an end, and Zidane’s time is up at Real Madrid Talks this week: Chelsea star close to making key transfer decision

That opens up the possibility of grounds being full with supporters by the end of the 2020/21 campaign, which will come as a huge relief.