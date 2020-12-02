Things are going from bad to worse for north east giants, Sunderland.

After sacking Phil Parkinson on Sunday with the Black Cats lying in seventh place in the League One table, six points behind leaders Hull City, the club set about finding a replacement.

Former manager, Gus Poyet, was such a heavy favourite to return to the Stadium of Light, that bookies had already suspended betting according to the Daily Mail.

However, the Uruguayan apparently has no intention whatsoever of managing in League One.

During his stint at the club, which he left in 2015, Sunderland were still a Premier League outfit, but those days are long gone.

The Daily Mail note that Andrew Taylor, a first-team coach under Parkinson, will take over temporary management duties.

In the meantime, the likes of Nigel Pearson, Paul Cook, Danny Cowley and Daniel Stendel have expressed an interest in being considered for the position, and it’s believed that the club will begin the interview process shortly.