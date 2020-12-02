Arsenal face competition from Tottenham for €20m-rated transfer target

Arsenal reportedly face competition from rivals Tottenham and a number of other top clubs for the potential transfer of Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment and it seems he’s got a long list of suitors for him ahead of January.

Szoboszlai has previously been linked with Arsenal by The Athletic, but now it seems their north London neighbours Tottenham could also be in contention to bring the €20million-rated attacker to the Premier League, according to Eurosport.

Jose Mourinho is putting together a promising squad at Spurs, with his side looking genuine title contenders this year, so a signing like this could be a huge boost to their hopes if they can beat Arsenal and others to his signature this winter.

Still, Eurosport seem to suggest that a move to RB Leipzig might be most likely for Szoboszlai at this stage, so Arsenal and Tottenham could have their work cut out on this one.

The Gunners urgently need a signing of this type, however, perhaps more so than Spurs, with Mikel Arteta’s side getting off to a terrible start and lacking spark in the attacking midfield department.

Szoboszlai may be relatively unproven at the highest level, but looks like he has a big future in the game and like he has the potential to be an ideal long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium.