‘The goals will come’ – Ex-Arsenal hero backs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get out of slump and the role Alexandre Lacazette will have to play

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas has insisted that the ‘goals will come’ from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid the captain’s worrying slump.

Aubameyang wasn’t nearly as quiet in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves as he was in the recent defeats to Manchester City, Leicester and Aston Villa – but still failed to hit the back of the net.

The 31-year-old, who has experienced a rough spell ever since he signed a lucrative new contract in September, had quite a few chances against the Wanderers but snatched at them.

Thomas echoed the comments he made to us after the draw against Leeds, insisting that movement ‘off the ball’ is what makes Aubameyang prolific.

Thomas, who cemented himself as a hero for Arsenal with his late title-winning goal for the club in the 1988-89 season, believes that Alexandre Lacazette’s ‘compliments’ the skipper, hinting that the Frenchman’s worrying performances as of late are a key contributor to Aubameyang’s woes.

Here’s what Thomas had to say on Aubameyang’s slump which has continued after the muted display against Wolves:

“Aubameyang is a player that has obvious qualities but I think for him to play as a number 9, the team has to have greater control of the ball.”

“Aubameyang isn’t an on the ball striker which is why Lacazette compliments him.”

“Lacazette can hold the ball, let Aubameyang move off the ball and then it’s down to the rest of the team to create. The goals will come.”

All three of Lacazette’s Premier League goals this season came in the opening month of September, with the former Lyon star not registering a single top-flight goal contribution since.

Lacazette and Aubameyang had a dangerous partnership until this season, with the former’s style the perfect facilitator for his natural goalscorer of a partner.

The rest of the side’s lack of creativity is of course a major factor as well, with no real threat of chance creation from Arsenal’s central midfielders, oppositions can effectively mark the likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang out of games.