Jose Mourinho reveals hugely worrying Tottenham injury doubt ahead of Arsenal clash

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Harry Kane is an injury doubt ahead of this weekend’s big game against Arsenal.

The England international has been a star performer for Spurs and they won’t want to be without him in the North London Derby, but Mourinho was a little vague about the details of his injury.

See below as James Olley of ESPN notes that Mourinho has revealed some doubt over Kane, though he later added that he felt the 27-year-old would probably make it back for Sunday’s game…

Knowing Mourinho, some might be justified in wondering if this is just a form of mind games from the Portuguese tactician.

Still, Arsenal fans will no doubt hope there’s some truth in it, because Tottenham without Kane would be a totally different proposition for them this weekend.

The Gunners are in poor form at the moment and need all the luck they can get ahead of this big fixture.

