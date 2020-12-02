Video: Anthony Martial wastes a golden chance for Man United vs PSG as he blazes over the bar

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still hasn’t figured out where to use Anthony Martial in his formation, but if his current form continues then he’ll be fortunate to even get on the pitch.

He simply looks like a player who is utterly bereft of confidence, so this chance against PSG was the perfect chance to get his goal and put his team in front early in the second half:

Pictures from RMC

It’s hard to read too much into his reaction because he’s always been a laid back kind of player, but it almost looks like he’s not really surprised that he missed either.

That miss took on a bigger significance when PSG went ahead later in the half, so he’ll be hoping his teammates can bail him out with another equaliser.