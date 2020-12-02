Video: West Ham star caught on camera appearing to threaten Jack Grealish during Monday night clash

Jack Grealish and Michail Antonio butted heads on Monday night, with the latter seemingly threatening the now England international.

Grealish has been one of the players of the Premier League season so far, while Antonio is one of the most prolific scorers since the post-lockdown restart. Both players’ stock is on the rise, but there could only be one victor when West Ham hosted Aston Villa on Monday.

After 90 minutes packed full of drama and controversy, it was the Hammers who came away with the three points. Although, considering the circumstances and the way the game played out, David Moyes will be counting himself lucky, no doubt.

Maybe Grealish ought to be, too, despite being on the losing side. This clip of his exchange with West Ham’s Michail Antonio suggests that he’s fortunate to have clashed with the West Ham attacker on a football pitch. Things could have gone very differently elsewhere…

After diving in the first half, Grealish appeared to say something to Antonio Antonio’s response: “Say that to me off the pitch and watch” pic.twitter.com/4dDyhyRHhZ — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) December 1, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

We can only speculate as to what Grealish said that provoked this reaction from Antonio, but whatever it was, he clearly wasn’t happy about it!

We eagerly await the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr esque bout between these two, circa 2040.