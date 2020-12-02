Video: Bruno Fernandes screams at Solskjaer to make Man United substitution after Marcus Rashford injury

In the 72nd minute of Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this evening, Bruno Fernandes screamed at the sideline for a substitution to be made.

Marcus Rashford suffered stopped in his tracks and raised his arm to signal to be taken off after a shoulder injury, with Bruno Fernandes quickly noticing and shouting the message to the sideline.

Fernandes looked like he was absolutely screaming as he raised his arm as well before making the substitution gesture with his hands.

The ball went out for a United throw-in moments later, the message got to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in time – and just before Alex Telles took a quick throw as he hadn’t noticed the Rashford situation yet.

Michael Carrick relayed instructions to Paul Pogba before Rashford walked off with the physio.

Bruno telling Ole to make a sub? pic.twitter.com/cOSJ7Kw034 — Rue (@thfcrueben) December 2, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lampard’s brilliant reaction to Giroud hat-trick goal – with Chelsea boss having condemned him to exile Video: Harry Maguire slips as Neymar seals 3-1 win for PSG against Man United after lovely team move Video: Unstoppable Olivier Giroud wins and converts ice-cold penalty to bag his fourth goal for Chelsea against Sevilla

Fernandes really is as vocal as they come, he doesn’t miss much of what is happening and isn’t afraid to scream at the top of his lungs to make his case heard.