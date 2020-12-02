Video: Classy touch and finish from Giroud opens the scoring for Chelsea against Sevilla after a sweeping team move

It feels like Frank Lampard keeps bringing Olivier Giroud back in from the cold every time it looks like he’s about to leave the club.

He’s barely played in the Premier League this season so a January transfer appears to be inevitable, while he’s been putting himself in the shop window in the Champions League lately.

He’s opened the scoring against Sevilla tonight after some nice play out from the back, while Giroud opened up the space for the finish with a lovely little touch back across the defender:

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sport