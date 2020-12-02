Video: Olivier Giroud completes perfect hat-trick with superb header to cap off brilliant night for Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has won this game on his own for Chelsea tonight. A perfect hat-trick, capped off with a brilliant header.

Giroud has found opportunities hard to come by under Frank Lampard this term, despite scoring some important goals towards the tail end of last season.

The Frenchman proved his worth, as if it was ever in doubt, with a stoppage time winner against Rennes on his return to France last time out in the Champions League.

Giroud has turned the screw tonight against Sevilla, too, with a perfect hat-trick, and another, to essentially fire Chelsea to the top of the group with a man of the match display.

The World Cup winner completed his perfect hat-trick with an emphatic header.

Giroud has a perfect hat-trick! ??? Left foot ?

Right foot ?

Header ? Lampard is loving what he’s seeing on the sideline! ? pic.twitter.com/WfMUok6rna — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2020

A perfect hat-trick, and then a penalty afterwards, to prove to his manager that he’s worthy of opportunities in the starting lineup.

Whether or not Lampard will have taken notice and will include him in his starting eleven at the weekend is something that only time can tell us.