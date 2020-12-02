Video: Vintage Olivier Giroud as Chelsea striker doubles lead over Sevilla with delightful chip

Olivier Giroud is on fire for Chelsea in the Champions League. The Frenchman has netted his second goal of the game against Sevilla.

Giroud was the matchwinner last time out in the competition for Chelsea. The World Cup winner came off the bench in Rennes to score a last-gasp winner and secure his side all three points.

Frank Lampard was given the opportunity to start for Chelsea tonight in their potentially pivotal group match against Sevilla. One of these two teams will top the group, and subsequently be handed a favourable draw in the next round.

Chelsea are well on their way to being that team. With Giroud having netted a brace against the La Liga giants to further prove his worth to the Blues and manager Lampard.

Giroud beat the goalkeeper with a delightful chip to put Chelsea firmly in the driving seat in Seville. A player of his quality surely won’t be happy to sit on the bench for much longer.