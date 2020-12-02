Video: Harry Maguire slips as Neymar seals 3-1 win for PSG against Man United after lovely team move

Paris Saint-Germain secured all three points against Manchester United with a third and final goal in the 90th minute after some lovely play after a counter-attack.

Kylian Mbappe burst free on the break for the youngster showed his maturity and knowhow as he slowed things down before slipping the ball into Rafinha Alcantara.

Rafinha, who joined from Barcelona this summer, knocked the ball past Bruno Fernandes before slotting it across the box to Neymar – who created some space for himself by dropping back.

In a moment that summed up the sheer collapse from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, captain Harry Maguire slipped as he attempted to cover the empty goal before Neymar slotted the ball in.

PSG wrap up the win against Man Utd with a lightning counter-attack started and finished by Neymar ? Incredible dribbling to make the space! pic.twitter.com/FiSsosXFmF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Things went extremely sideways for the Red Devils in a very quick period during the second-half, Marquinho’s scramble of a goal was followed up by Fred’s sending off immediately after, whilst Anthony Martial blazed a shot over the bar from close-range and Marcus Rashford was injured.