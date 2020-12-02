Video: Irony as Man United midfielder Fred is sent off for the one challenge of the night that wasn’t that bad vs PSG

Almost immediately after Marquinhos fired Paris Saint-Germain back into the lead against Manchester United, Fred was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

In the 69th minute of the tie, a heavy touch from the Brazilian paved the way for his former United teammate Ander Herrera to snatch the ball.

With Fred sliding a foot in an attempt to keep the ball, referee Daniele Orsato deemed that this was too much from Brazilian and he was shown a second yellow card and handed his marching orders.

It was pretty ironic that the incident involved a former United player and more so that Fred finally saw red after he luckily escaped an early removal from the game for a headbutt on Leandro Paredes.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was furious after the decision but he did have more than enough opportunities to substitute the Brazilian so he’s at fault as much as anyone else.

This was actually one of the few challenges that Fred didn’t really deserve to be harshly punished for this evening, but the referee’s patience with the ace had clearly run out at this point.