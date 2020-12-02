Video: Jack Grealish tackles West Ham new-boy to the ground as Hammers fans accuse him of injury attempt

Was Aston Villa star Jack Grealish trying to injure West Ham summer signing Said Benrahma on Monday night?

There has been suggestion on Twitter, notably from Hammers account @WestHam_Central, that he was.

Grealish was getting battered and beaten all over the shop at the London Stadium during Villa’s defeat to West Ham on Monday.

You could forgive him if his temper boiled over a little bit. Although, there was no definitive evidence to suggest it was.

Other than, or so @WestHam_Central believes, the below clip of Grealish pulling Benrahma to the ground off the ball.

Grealish trying to injure Benrahma?! pic.twitter.com/K4JF9suFf0 — #GSBOUT West Ham Central #GSBOUT (@WestHam_Central) December 2, 2020

Pictures courtesy of WHTV

Of course we don’t know exactly what Grealish was thinking in the build-up to his collision, but it looks as though he’s just made an innocent attempt to make a run across the ball and Benrahma has found himself in the way.

Though, it does look like something out of the WWE from afar, doesn’t it?