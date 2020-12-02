Menu

Video: Jack Grealish tackles West Ham new-boy to the ground as Hammers fans accuse him of injury attempt

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Was Aston Villa star Jack Grealish trying to injure West Ham summer signing Said Benrahma on Monday night?

There has been suggestion on Twitter, notably from Hammers account @WestHam_Central, that he was.

Grealish was getting battered and beaten all over the shop at the London Stadium during Villa’s defeat to West Ham on Monday.

MORE: Video: West Ham star caught on camera appearing to threaten Jack Grealish during Monday night clash

You could forgive him if his temper boiled over a little bit. Although, there was no definitive evidence to suggest it was.

Other than, or so @WestHam_Central believes, the below clip of Grealish pulling Benrahma to the ground off the ball.

Pictures courtesy of WHTV

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta suggests rule change amid controversy with David Luiz against Wolves
Serbia make a BOLD pitch to former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as they look for a lift after EURO 2021 failure
Fabrizio Romano provides significant update on Manchester City future of Kevin De Bruyne

Of course we don’t know exactly what Grealish was thinking in the build-up to his collision, but it looks as though he’s just made an innocent attempt to make a run across the ball and Benrahma has found himself in the way.

Though, it does look like something out of the WWE from afar, doesn’t it?

More Stories Jack Grealish Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.