Video: Lampard’s brilliant reaction to Giroud hat-trick goal – with Chelsea boss having condemned him to exile

Frank Lampard’s reaction after Olivier Giroud’s hat-trick goal against Sevilla tonight surely suggests that the frontman will get a start against Leeds.

Chelsea brushed past Sevilla this evening, largely thanks to Giroud’s contributions. The Frenchman netted four goals, including a perfect hat-trick, to ensure that the Blues would progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners.

Video: Olivier Giroud completes perfect hat-trick with superb header to cap off brilliant night for Chelsea

The striker, who has found opportunities hard to come by this term, headed into the back of the Sevilla net to complete his hat-trick and wheeled away in celebration. The camera cut to Frank Lampard, who looked absolutely delighted for him.

It’s Lampard’s ruling which has seen Giroud condemned to the subs bench. Having witnessed a Giroud masterclass tonight, all while having a beaming smile like that on his face, SURELY we’re going to see Giroud start against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge when the weekend comes around.

You can’t say he doesn’t deserve it!

  1. Christian Joseph says:
    December 2, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Giroud keep your form up. we love you. Lampard please give him a chance in the epl

  2. HOMEKY Jonas Romario says:
    December 2, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Oli,keep it up I hope u gonna start against Leed at Bridge.Perfect hatrick tonight in Spain….We love U OliGiroud

