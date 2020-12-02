Video: Lampard’s brilliant reaction to Giroud hat-trick goal – with Chelsea boss having condemned him to exile

Frank Lampard’s reaction after Olivier Giroud’s hat-trick goal against Sevilla tonight surely suggests that the frontman will get a start against Leeds.

Chelsea brushed past Sevilla this evening, largely thanks to Giroud’s contributions. The Frenchman netted four goals, including a perfect hat-trick, to ensure that the Blues would progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners.

The striker, who has found opportunities hard to come by this term, headed into the back of the Sevilla net to complete his hat-trick and wheeled away in celebration. The camera cut to Frank Lampard, who looked absolutely delighted for him.

Giroud has a perfect hat-trick! ??? Left foot ?

Right foot ?

Header ? Lampard is loving what he’s seeing on the sideline! ? pic.twitter.com/WfMUok6rna — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2020

It’s Lampard’s ruling which has seen Giroud condemned to the subs bench. Having witnessed a Giroud masterclass tonight, all while having a beaming smile like that on his face, SURELY we’re going to see Giroud start against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge when the weekend comes around.

You can’t say he doesn’t deserve it!