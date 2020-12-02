Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott continues to impress for Blackburn with a stunning opener against Millwall

Any young player is always going to have the occasional off-game, but Harvey Elliott has been impressive for Blackburn Rovers since moving on loan from Liverpool.

The 17 year old has been a regular starter so far this year so the loan spell should be excellent for his development, but Blackburn are also starting to benefit from his quality.

He opened the scoring against Millwall tonight, and it shows just how deadly his left foot is with a magnificent effort:

Harvey Elliott’s goal for Blackburn tonight vs Millwall. pic.twitter.com/fwJGSZMheo — James Nalton (@JDNalton) December 2, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports