Menu

Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott continues to impress for Blackburn with a stunning opener against Millwall

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Any young player is always going to have the occasional off-game, but Harvey Elliott has been impressive for Blackburn Rovers since moving on loan from Liverpool.

The 17 year old has been a regular starter so far this year so the loan spell should be excellent for his development, but Blackburn are also starting to benefit from his quality.

He opened the scoring against Millwall tonight, and it shows just how deadly his left foot is with a magnificent effort:

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Harvey Elliott

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.