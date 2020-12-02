Video: Man United equalise against PSG after Marcus Rashford shot just 10 minutes after Fred escaped red card for headbutt

Manchester United have drawn level against Paris Saint-Germain in this evening’s crucial Champions League tie thanks to some usual Marcus Rashford heroics against the Parisians.
A long-range shot from Anthony Martial was parried away to the right flank, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka showed some attacking quality with a brilliant cutback to Rashford.
The England international steadied himself before receiving the ball and fired a side-foot effort towards goal, the drilled strike was turned into the back of the net after a big deflection from Danilo Pereira.
This came just ten minutes after Red Devils midfielder Fred escaped a seemingly stonewall red card for a bitter headbutt on Leandro Paredes.
Lucky goal for Rashford but deserved 1-1 #UCL #MUPSG pic.twitter.com/enRr7TbgmX
— The Portuguese Magnifico (@magnifico_utd) December 2, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.
Do you think that the Manchester outfit would’ve still equalised if Fred saw red just 10 minutes before?
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Fred did not supposed to come back after half time but I wonder why Ole did not realize that… Oleeee whhhyyy?