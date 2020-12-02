Menu

Video: Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele strikes for Barcelona in the Champions League

Reported Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele netted for Barcelona during the first-half of their Champions League clash with Ferencvaros.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano in October, Man United were keen on signing Dembele, then out of favour under Ronald Koeman, on a season-long loan with an option to buy. However, the transfer window came to an end with the Frenchman remaining a Barcelona player.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reported just days ago that United’s interest in Dembele remains, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer open to the idea of adding the wide-man to his squad when the January transfer window opens.

If that’s the case, then United will likely have had one eye on tonight’s clash between Barcelona and Ferencvaros, with Dembele being given the opportunity to start – and be on penalty duty.

Dembele, interestingly, opted to take this with his right-foot. The 23-year-old is notoriously ambidextrous, being equally capable with either foot. It must be a nightmare being a goalkeeper facing him in these situations. You have absolutely no idea what’s coming!

