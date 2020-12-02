Video: Manchester United in trouble in Champions League after Marquinhos gives PSG lead at Old Trafford

Manchester United are in trouble at Old Trafford, with PSG captain Marquinhos finding the net to put the Ligue 1 champions into the lead.

United found themselves a goal down early on after Neymar struck. Marcus Rashford, United’s equivalent of the Brazilian superstar, replied, courtesy of a heavy deflection.

Man United could hardly afford to lose tonight, with RB Leipzig having scored a last-gasp winner away to Istanbul Basaksehir. However, they’re a goal down and a man down at Old Trafford.

After a Neymar corner, the ball bounced around the United penalty area before falling at the feet of Marquinhos, who couldn’t miss from inside the six-yard box.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Man United travel to Leipzig on the final day of the Champions League. If they are beaten, and PSG get a result against Istanbul Basaksehir, they’ll be out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have found themselves in real trouble here.