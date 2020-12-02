Video: Much maligned Leipzig striker Sorloth heaps the pressure on Man United with a last gasp winner against Basaksehir

Man United are still in charge of their own Champions League destiny, but they will need to get positive results against PSG and Leipzig to be sure.

The loss in Turkey could come back to bite them as a further loss against PSG would mean United would need at least a draw when they travel to face Leipzig.

It looked like Basaksehir had done them a huge favour with a two goal comeback tonight, but Alexander Sorloth has just come up with a last-gasp winner:

No celebration from Sorloth pic.twitter.com/n3EHZi9QAP — FOOTBALLFANSSTUFF (@officialffsnews) December 2, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sport

Sorloth had been under pressure after failing to score in his first ten games for the club, but he’s just given their Champions League campaign new life with this one.