Video: Neymar reacts quickest in space to fire PSG into lead vs Man United with Alex Telles, Fred and McTominay all taken out of the game by Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United FC
Paris Saint-Germain have capitalised on some lax defending from Manchester United to take the lead just five minutes into tonight’s crucial Champions League encounter.

Kylian Mbappe picked up the ball deep on the right-wing before effortlessly gliding past United summer signing Alex Telles.

Mbappe and Neymar then played a clever one-two, which effectively took Scott McTominay and Fred out of the game.

The duo couldn’t get anywhere near Mbappe as he was free to fire off a long-range shot, a deflection from Victor Lindelof spilled it into Neymar’s path.

The Brazilian made no mistake as he drilled the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time finish.

Pictures from beIN Sport and RMC Sport.

A nightmare start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

