Down in 11th place in the Premier League, Manchester City haven’t had the best of starts to the 2020/21 season.

Considering how much Pep Guardiola has spent to enable his team to get to the very top of the English and European game, it appears they’ve still got a way to go.

TalkSPORT pundit, Perry Groves, has made the suggestion that, in fact, the Citizens have lost their aura and are no longer the team they once were.