Down in 11th place in the Premier League, Manchester City haven’t had the best of starts to the 2020/21 season.
Considering how much Pep Guardiola has spent to enable his team to get to the very top of the English and European game, it appears they’ve still got a way to go.
TalkSPORT pundit, Perry Groves, has made the suggestion that, in fact, the Citizens have lost their aura and are no longer the team they once were.
?? “The aura Manchester City is gone.”
? “They’re further away from winning the CL now than when Pep arrived.”
? “They’ve spent £750m and they are not as good as they were.”
Perry Groves thinks Pep Guardiola is taking #MCFC backwards right now. pic.twitter.com/ugb9Qj5Iyv
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 2, 2020